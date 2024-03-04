Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan dance to Veer Zaara song at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's per-wedding festivities

Shah Rukh, Gauri, AbRam seen together at event

In a clip, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the bash with Gauri and AbRam. He held his son's hand. Shah Rukh was greeted by Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. His manager Pooja Dadlani also greeted Gauri. For the event, Shah Rukh opted for a cream kurta, pyjama and shoes. Gauri wore a dark blue and silver outfit. AbRam Khan looked cute in a black kurta and pyjama.

Shah Rukh, Gauri dance to Main Yahaan Hoon

Shah Rukh and Gauri also danced to his Veer-Zaara song Main Yahaan Hoon Song, at the event. In the clip, Udit Narayan was heard singing the song as the couple danced. Their performance was met with hoots and claps from the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan pose for the camera.

All about Shah Rukh's performance at Ambani bash

On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan did the hook step of the Naatu Naatu song from Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer RRR. A clip showed the actors trying to do the hook step of Naatu Naatu. However, after they failed to do the step, all of them did iconic hook steps from each other's famous songs. The video showed Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh performing Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

In another video, Shah Rukh was seen on the stage. He had said, “...and for very good measure, 'Jai Shri Ram'. God bless you all.” Shah Rukh also danced to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his 2023 film Pathaan. He also danced with his daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor as Diljit Dosanjh sang Lover.

For businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son's special celebrations, global bigwigs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Ivanka Trump reached Jamnagar. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal were also part of the festivities. The three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday and ended on Sunday.

