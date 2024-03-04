Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Ambani bash; Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Navya seen too

The entire Bachchan family attended the third-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several pictures and videos of the family members leaving for Mumbai together, later, also emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | 5 best moments from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's star-studded Jamnagar bash) Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Ambani bash.

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya enjoy dhol music

In a video, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya sat together inside the event venue and grooved to the beat of dhols. While Abhishek Bachchan smiled and moved his head to the beats, Aishwarya and Aaradhya clapped as they enjoyed the music. All of them clapped when the music ended.

Bachchan family seen together

In a video, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were together. For the event, Amitabh wore an off-white kurta-pyjama and also wrapped a colourful shawl around himself. Jaya Bachchan was seen in a beige saree, and she, too, carried a shawl.

What did they wear to the event

Abhishek and Aishwarya twinned in cream traditional outfits. Shweta, too opted for a golden suit. While Aaradhya Bachchan wore a white dress, Navya was seen in a colourful lehenga while Agastya opted for a cream sherwani. The Bachchan family arrived in Jamnagar on the last day of the festivities. They departed for Mumbai the same day.

About Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding event

Anant Ambani, son of businessman Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, in July this year. The event on Sunday evening was also attended by Rajinikanth with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their son AbRam Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor among others.

A recap of the celebrations

The three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar. Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media. Day 2 was filled with electrifying performances of celebrities and other cute moments from the event.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji are also attending the mega bash. Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

