Mumbai is gearing up for a football- filled night as fans prepare to stay up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. The clash kicks off at 12.30am IST on Monday at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and restaurants, pubs and even the airport are making special arrangements for fans. Spain VS Argentina |Still making plans? Here’s how you can enjoy FIFA final 2026

From big-screen screenings to food and beverage offers, venues across the city are preparing for the high-voltage final. A staff member at Millo tells us, "Yes, we have a FIFA finale screening for guests. We also have a 1+1 offer on alcohol for people to enjoy the finale."

While some venues cannot host screenings due to timing and streaming restrictions, they are keeping the match-day buzz alive. A representative from Veranda Underground, Bandra, says, "We can't have match screenings as the streaming platform has not allowed us to. But we have a match day with fellow football fans to keep the excitement going. We also have complimentary beers and food-alcohol combos."

Mumbai airport has also caught FIFA fever. "Just because you're flying, doesn't mean you have to miss the match. Head to Adani Airports and catch the FIFA action before you take off," read an Instagram post announcing screenings at airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur.

Fans, too, are making plans. Kinshuk Sinha, an IT professional from Mumbai, tells us, "Our group managed to watch many matches at home as our work schedules were not aligning. But for the final between Argentina and Spain, we are excited to watch it together." He adds, “With each of us supporting different teams, we have placed bets on our favourites. Those supporting the losing team will pay the bill.”