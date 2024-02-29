Rihanna arrives in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding party. Watch

US-Barbados singer Rihanna has arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding party. She was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday evening. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding party: Ranbir Kapoor heads to Jamnagar with daughter Raha, Rihanna's team arrives) Rihanna at the Jamnagar airport.

Welcome to India Riri!

Rihanna wore a black top and dark pants and carried a bag. She flaunted long blonde curls too. She was surrounded by members of her team and security and took a golf cart to the venue. Rihanna will reportedly perform a medley of her songs at the party.

About the pre-wedding party

The occasion of the moment that has India transfixed is a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for his youngest son Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29. It begins Friday, will entertain 1,200 guests and takes place in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance's main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat.

The wedding itself does not take place until July and festivities de facto began on Wednesday when Anant and his bride-to-be hosted a communal dinner for local villagers that served 51,000.

In addition to pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, U.S. magician David Blaine will perform and there will also be traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

Anant's pre-wedding bash is likely to be attended by Bill Gates, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the plans who declined to be identified. Also likely to attend is Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which announced a $8.5 billion merger of its India media assets with Reliance's on Wednesday.

Anant is a director at Reliance's new energy business and one of Ambani's three children who are the heirs to his empire. Merchant is a director at India's Encore Healthcare.