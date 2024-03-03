Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform on Galla Goodiyan at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed for the first time since their pregnancy announcement. They danced on the stage at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get mobbed at Jamnagar airport. Watch how he protected his pregnant wife) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Ranveer, Deepika dance

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Sunday, Ranveer and Deepika danced on Galla Goodiyan from Ranveer's 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar. While Ranveer wore a black sherwani with a dash of blue across his chest, Deepika rocked a golden and silver lehenga, paired with golden jewellery.

They performed the hook steps of the popular dance number, exchanged smiles while matching their steps, and hugged each other after performing. In another video shared by the paparazzo handle, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen doing dandiya down the stage on a Gujarati song. Interestingly, Deepika and Ranveer started dating when they met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 romantic action film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, which was set in Gujarat and also had a memorable sequence of them performing garba on Lahu Munh Lag Gaya.

Ranveer, Deepika at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

On day 2 of the three-day pre-wedding festivities, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif posed together. Ranveer looked dapper as he wore an animal-printed shirt paired with off-white pants. He accessorised his look with black shades and a brown hat. Deepika exuded boss lady vibes as she wore an off-white long, lightweight jacket and wide-leg pants.

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields arrived to attend the three-day lavish celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop star Rihanna, and much more.

