Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brand, fans love her cute fashion choices

Alia Bhatt has given a sneak-peek into the photoshoot she did for her soon-to-be launched maternity wear brand. The actor shared a video, which shows her posing in various pregnancy outfits. The actor is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: Alia Bhatt is overjoyed on making it to ‘greatest’ performances of all time list with Lupita Nyongo, Tom Hanks

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans. Launching 14th October!!” In the clip, Alia is seen posing in a simple olive green sleeveless dress with a hand on her baby bump, and doing yoga outdoors in a tee with ‘Baby in progress’ written on it in the video. There are also glimpses of her spending time near a pool and reading a book while lying on the grass in a beige outfit.

A fan commented on the video, “My cute mama bean.” Another said, “so amazing." Many fans called the video “beautiful" and some also reacted with “awww”.

Alia recently saw the release of her film Brahmastra. She was seen in various outfits during the film's promotions. One of the most popular outfits was when she arrived in a dark pink traditional sharara set with ‘Baby on board’ written on the back of her kurta.

On Friday, Alia explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection. "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said on Instagram.

She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid "any unwanted belly touching".

