Alia Bhatt is overjoyed on making it to ‘greatest’ performances of all time list with Lupita Nyongo, Tom Hanks

Alia Bhatt is grinning from ear-to-ear after landing on an international publication's list of greatest performances of all time. The Guardian released a fresh list of the greatest and worst movie performances of all time selected by their writers. Alia was one of the actors to make the ‘great’ list, with the likes of Lupita Nyong'o and Marilyn Monroe. (Also read: Alia Bhatt 'speechless' as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes top non-English film)

Guardian writer Mike McCahill wrote about Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, “One of 2022’s greatest performances. As the real-life figure of Ganga Harjivandas, the self-improving sex slave who became queen of Mumbai’s 1960s red-light district, Bhatt makes complete emotional sense of a rollercoaster character arc. Her extraordinarily expressive dancing in drum number Dholida tells its own story: veering from communal celebration to personal desolation, it’s a walloping three-minute tabulation of everything this woman has gained and lost.”

Reacting to the praise, Alia reposted the article with grinning face emojis. Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and earned a lot of praise overseas when it released earlier this year. Within a week of release, Gangubai Kathiawadi had become number one non-English film on Netflix globally. The film had been watched for 13.81 million hours in a week and had featured in the Top 10 in Films in 25 countries across the world, including Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Even Amitabh Bachchan had praised Alia for her work in the movie. "Alia, you are beyond magnificent in Gangubai. I am short of words to express anymore! My love as ever, Amitabh Bachchan," read the letter.

The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu (played by Alia), who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her upcoming releases include Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

