Reliance set to buy Alia Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma for 300-350 crore: Report

Reliance Brands Ltd, a part of Reliance Industries’ retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures, is reportedly in talks to acquire actor Alia Bhatt’s kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma for around ₹300-350 crore. The talks between Reliance Brands and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages, and an agreement is likely in the next few days, as per a new report. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brand Alia Bhatt in a photoshoot for Ed-a-Mamma.

About Ed-a-Mamma

Ed-a-Mamma brand is owned by Eternalia Creative and Merchandising, in which Alia Bhatt is a director. Ed-a-Mamma was started in 2020 and specialises in providing sustainable clothing options for children at affordable rates. The kidswear brand operates primarily online but is also sold through some big retail chains. Last year, the brand extended its product line to include maternity wear. Alia had given birth to her first child, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

Reliance likely to buy Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma

The Economic Times reported, citing industry executives aware of the matter, that an agreement between Reliance Brands Ltd and Ed-a-Mamma is likely to be signed in the next seven to 10 days. The deal gives Reliance greater leverage in the kidswear market, the executive had added. According to the report, the deal is estimated to be around ₹300-350 crore.

Commenting on her plans for Ed-a-Mamma for the next 2-3 years, Alia had told new agency PTI last year, “I would like to expand more into the infant segment. I would like to even add more vertical categories in and around the space of family care."

About Reliance Brands

Established in 2007, Reliance Brands Ltd has reportedly collaborated with over 50 international brands and operates over 2,000 stores in India. It has partnerships with several noted international brands in luxury, and other segments such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Canali, Diesel, Dune, Hamleys, Emporio Armani, Ferragamo, GAS, Giorgio Armani, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Marks and Spencer, and Micheal Kors, among others.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The actor has been busy promoting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will be seen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar directorial, which will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Also, Alia will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

