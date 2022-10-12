Alia Bhatt radiates pregnancy glow in new shoot for her maternity clothing brand. See latest pics

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her new shoot for her clothing brand. The actor had earlier shared more pictures from the shoot, where she donned a number of vibrant outfits, flaunting her baby bump. Fans reacted to the pics, calling Alia cute and saying she was ‘radiating pregnancy glow’. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from photoshoot for her maternity clothes brand)

Alia posted the pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. Other pictures from the shoot were shared by fan pages on Twitter and Instagram. In one of the pictures, she held her cat Ed, looking at it lovingly. She wore light shade comfy clothes for the shoot. In another set of photos, she can be seen wearing a white top with denim outfit covering her stomach and acting as pants and her hair tied with a pink scarf. The shoot was for her upcoming maternity clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.

She captioned the post, “just another day at work for Ed with Ed wearing Ed @edamamma. Launching on the 14th of October." She used the hashtags #Edamamma #EdamammaMaternityWear on it.

One of her fans commented, “Why do the first picture looks like Preity Zinta?.” Another fan wrote, “cute.” Other fan commented, “You look like your mom.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Two months after their marriage, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Last Friday, Alia explained what made her launch her own maternity-wear collection. "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful," she said on Instagram.

