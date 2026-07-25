Kamal Haasan hails government's willingness to engage amid student protests: ‘Moment bigger than paper leaks’

As the NEET paper leak stir continues to spark nationwide protests, Tamil superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has welcomed the government's willingness to engage in dialogue. The actor-politician said replacing confrontation with conversation is a step in the right direction, adding that the development is proof of democracy at work. Earlier this week, Kamal Haasan slammed lathicharge on student protesters. (Instagram)

Now, he is hoping that it will translate into meaningful reforms in the country's education system.

Kamal Haasan opines On Saturday, Kamal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to welcome the government's willingness to engage in dialogue amid the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led students' protest. He also urged people to ensure the conversations lead to meaningful and lasting reforms in the education system.

The actor also stressed that accountability cannot be selective, saying that while pellet guns and lathi-charges have no place in a society, attacks on security personnel and damage to public property must also be scrutinised with the same fairness. “Glad to see dialogue replacing confrontation. Dissent deserves dialogue. This is democracy in action,” he began.

Kamal continued, “Pellet guns, electric shock batons and nail-studded lathis have no place in the land of Bapu. Equally, attacks on security personnel and public property must be examined fairly. Accountability cannot be selective.”

The Tamil actor and Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu believes the moment is about far more than exam paper leaks, calling it an opportunity to push for sweeping reforms in the country's education system.

He asserted, “This moment and opportunity is bigger than paper leaks. I urge a National Commission on Education and Examination Reform, with a three-month roadmap to restore trust in examinations, reduce academic stress and modernise education, one that also hears Tamil Nadu's voice, where young Anitha's death first showed the human cost of a single high-stakes test.”

“The Government's willingness to engage is welcome. Now let us ensure that dialogue leads to lasting reform. The road ahead is long, but Indians must walk it together,” Kamal wrote while wrapping up his tweet with hashtags: #DoBetterIndia and #TogetherForChange.