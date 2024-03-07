Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dance to Alia Bhatt’s Ghar More Pardesiya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities took place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ahead of their wedding scheduled for July 12 in Mumbai. During the Jamnagar gala, the Ambani family delivered several performances for the couple and the guests. A video of Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dancing to a Bollywood song has been gaining widespread attention on social media and receiving numerous responses from people. Nita Ambani (right) and Isha Ambani (left) dancing to a Bollywood song at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

“Nita Ambani and daughter Isha perform to ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’ at the Sangeet ceremony - extending a warm, traditional welcome to guests from near and far to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show the stage lit up as Nita Ambani sways to the song Ghar More Pardesiya from Alia Bhatt’s film Kalank. As the video goes on, Isha Ambani joins her mom on stage, and the two deliver a grand performance. Both Nita and Isha looked stunning in pastel-coloured outfits.

Watch Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dancing to Ghar More Pardesiya here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 69,500 views. The post has also received a flurry of likes and numerous comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Mother-daughter dancing together. Such a pleasant sight,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow, this is so beautiful. Loved it.”

A third simply dropped heart emoticons on the video.

Earlier, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani delivered a romantic performance to the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from the film Shri 420 at the Jamnagar gala. Expectedly, the video went viral online and received numerous responses from people. Many found their performance ‘superb’ and ‘nice’.

What are your thoughts on this video?