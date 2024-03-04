Nita Ambani's graceful performance to Vishwambhari Stuti at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to March 3. The event saw the attendance of many eminent personalities from India and across the globe. During the three-day star-studded festivities, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani delivered several performances for the couple. A video of Nita Ambani performing to the sacred hymn Vishwambhari Stuti on Day 3 of the festivities has left people awestruck. Nita Ambani performing to Vishwambhari Stuti at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. (Instagram/@nmacc.india)

“Celebrating tradition and invoking the divine, Mrs Nita Ambani presents a stirring performance to the Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Maa Ambe, the embodiment of power and strength. She has been hearing this hymn since her childhood during every Navratri,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The caption further reads, “Tonight, as she performs with grace and devotion, she seeks Maa Ambe’s blessings for Anant and Radhika’s journey of togetherness. She also dedicates her performance to her granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda, and to all young girls, who are a symbol of feminine energy.”

The video shows Nita Ambani in a bright-coloured Manish Malhotra saree performing classical dance steps to Vishwambhari Stuti sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Her elegant movements, on-point expressions, and in-sync performance with the hymn are a treat for the eyes.

Watch Nita Ambani’s performance here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Earlier, a video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani delivering a romantic performance to Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from the film Shri 420 went viral. For their performance, Mukesh wore a traditional kurta-pyjama while Nita wore a saree.