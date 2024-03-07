Nita Ambani's exquisite Kanchipuram saree at Reliance dinner in Jamnagar wows the Internet. See pics

Nita Ambani has captivated the Internet with her elegant Kanchipuram saree. On March 6, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a dinner for all the Reliance employees in Jamnagar, Gujarat. At the event, Nita Ambani adorned a one-of-a-kind saree designed by Swadesh, meticulously handcrafted by artisans. The pictures of her stunning ensemble, shared on social media, quickly went viral, leaving many in awe of its unique design. Nita Ambani wore this Swadesh saree at Reliance dinner in Jamnagar. (X/@ANI)

"Etched with the initials Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani dons the world-famous handloom Kanchipuram saree designed by Swadesh and handcrafted by artisans. She was seen thanking the Jamnagar Reliance Parivar for their love and support during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations," wrote news agency ANI as they shared the pictures. (Also Read: Nita Ambani's graceful performance to Vishwambhari Stuti at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala. Watch)

The maroon saree with hints of golden and silver colour-design added elegance to the design. She accessorised her magnificent saree with a matching, semi-sleeved blouse that featured intricate embroidery. Nita Ambani further enhanced her look by adorning a gajra in her hair. For the jewellery, the billionaire was seen carrying a neckpiece that perfectly matched her earrings. She also matched the same design on her bangles and ring.

This post was shared a few hours ago on X by ANI.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were a grand and lavish affair that attracted the presence of several renowned personalities from around the world. The celebrations were marked by the presence of several film stars, business tycoons, and artists who graced the occasion and made it a memorable event. Singers such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also performed during the celebration.