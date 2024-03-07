Bill Gates said this about Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's hospitality after Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable hospitality extended to him during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Gates shared a wholesome picture along with a sweet note on Instagram, where he praised Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for their incredible efforts in making the celebrations memorable. Bill Gates alongside his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. (Instagram/BillGates)

“As I reflect on the past week in India, one thing stands out: The incredible hospitality everyone showed Paula and me, especially from Mukesh and Nita at the beautiful celebration of their son Anant and his fiancée Radhika,” wrote Bill Gates in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Bill Gates on his 1st Indian wedding, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's: 'Will be hard to go to another')

The image shows Gates alongside his girlfriend Paula Hurd, Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Take a look at the post here:

This picture was shared just a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing.

Earlier, Bill Gates also shared a picture with Nandan M. Nilekani, the Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Limited and his wife. In the caption of the post, he thanked Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He also shared how their pre-wedding festivities gave him a chance to catch up with old friends. (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Bill Gates shares pic with Mark Zuckerberg, compliments his dressing)

In the caption of the post he wrote, "This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends.” The picture he shared shows him and Raud sporting traditional Indian attire.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. The grand event was attended by business tycoons from around the world. Not only that, but pop stars such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh even performed during the celebrations.