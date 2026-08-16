Man slaps, kicks, drags delivery agent in Meerut for arriving ‘5 minutes late’; arrested

The CCTV footage shows Yaman allegedly taking Amit’s mobile phone before slapping and kicking him. He is then seen taking the delivery executive inside the flat, where the assault allegedly continued.

Amit told police that the order had been delayed by around five minutes. However, the customer, identified as Yaman, allegedly accused him of arriving 15 minutes late.

The delivery executive, identified as Amit, had reached an apartment to hand over an order when an argument broke out with the accused, Yaman, who came out of the flat.

The incident took place on Friday in the Ganga Sagar Colony area under the limits of Bhawanpur police station. CCTV footage of the incident has since circulated widely on social media.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a delivery executive following an argument over a delay in delivering an order, police said.

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Yaman also appears to refuse to return Amit’s phone despite repeated requests.

A woman is also seen during the altercation. She speaks to Yaman and asks him to take the delivery executive inside the flat.

FIR registered on Amit’s complaint Amit further alleged that Yaman threatened to implicate him in a molestation case involving his wife. He said he asked Yaman to call the police if he had committed any wrongdoing, but no police call was made. Amit also alleged that Yaman threatened to kill him, took away his mobile phone and attempted to take his money.

Amit, who works as a part-time delivery agent in the evening while pursuing his studies, said the alleged death threat left him frightened.

The CCTV footage subsequently spread widely on social media. Fellow delivery agents said they came to know about the incident the following morning after the video was shared in their Instagram group. After recognising Amit in the footage, they contacted him and asked about the incident. Amit was later called to their office, where he narrated what had allegedly happened.

The delivery agents then approached Bhawanpur police station and submitted a complaint against Yaman. They also went to the housing society, but alleged that Yaman had already left the premises.

In protest, the delivery agents announced that they had stopped work and demanded action against Yaman. They said they would not resume deliveries until Yaman apologised to Amit. The group demanded that he issue a public apology through a video, arguing that a minor delay in delivering an order could not justify allegedly assaulting a delivery worker.

On August 15, Amit submitted a written complaint at Bhawanpur police station, following which police registered a case against Yaman.

Police subsequently arrested Yaman, 34, son of late Ravindra Kansal and a resident of Ganga Heights in Ganga Sagar Colony.

Bhawanpur police station house officer Joginder Singh said the accused had been arrested and would be produced before the court as per procedure.