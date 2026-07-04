Man gets down from Mercedes-Benz, slaps and pushes biker in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar

A disturbing video of a biker being allegedly publicly assaulted by a Mercedes passenger in Bengaluru's Indiranagar has gone viral. Recorded by a witness, the clip shows the man slapping and pushing the rider off his bike. Snippet from a video showing a man hitting a biker in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@lakshman_naik_k_m)

“Road rage in Bengaluru is becoming a serious concern. I want to make one thing very clear: nobody has the right to physically assault, threaten, or harass another person on the road, regardless of who they are,” Instagram user Lakshman Naik wrote.

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He shared, “Unfortunately, some innocent people are being targeted and intimidated by individuals acting in the name of being locals, influential families, or self-proclaimed gangsters. Disagreements on the road should never turn into violence.” He further tagged Bengaluru Police in his social media post.

In a comment on his own post, Naik explained what happened in detail. “A road rage incident happened at the Indiranagar 12th Main Road traffic signal on 2 July 2026. During the red signal, a biker tried to pass through a small gap between a Maruti Dzire and a Mercedes-Benz. He honked, asking the Dzire driver to move a little so he could pass. This led to an argument between the biker and the co-passenger in the Mercedes. Suddenly, the co-passenger got out of the car and allegedly started hitting the biker.”

The video shared by Naik showed a man slapping a bike rider. Eventually, the man pushes the rider from his bike. He keeps abusing the man even when the traffic starts moving.

Naik posted that eventually, other commuters intervened and showed their support for the biker.

“The person driving the Mercedes, who appeared to be with the co-passenger, stepped in and stopped the fight. He also said he would pay for the minor damage caused to the Maruti Dzire. Many people at the signal gathered around and supported the biker. They spoke against the assault and helped calm the situation. I am sharing this because road rage over small issues is becoming common, and I hope the authorities will look into this incident.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Lakshman Naik. This report will be updated when he responds.)