Delhi Police arrests man for attacking bike taxi rider with helmet in road rage incident. Video

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a bike taxi rider following a road rage incident near Rohini Sector 18 metro station. The incident came to light after Delhi Police shared a video on Instagram, showing the distressing moments that unfolded on the road at night. A man was arrested after he assaulted a bike taxi rider with a helmet following a collision in Delhi. (Instagram/delhi.police_official)

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The video opens with a woman shouting for help as a confrontation takes place between a man and a bike taxi rider. The woman, who was travelling as a passenger, later explained that she had booked the bike taxi for a short five minute ride when the incident occurred.

According to her, another bike, allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road, hit their vehicle. Soon after the collision, the other rider got off his bike, forcibly removed the bike taxi rider’s helmet and started hitting him with it without any provocation.

The woman said the front visor of the helmet broke during the assault, causing pieces to hit and injure her as well. She added that she recorded the incident, noted down the accused’s vehicle number and immediately alerted the police.

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Accused held by Delhi Police The video later shows photographs of the accused in police custody at Samaypur Badli Police Station. The man, who identified himself as Gaurav, admitted that he was riding on the wrong side near Rohini Sector 18 metro station when his bike met with an accident with the bike taxi rider.

In the video, he confessed that he lost his temper and hit the driver on the head with a helmet. Expressing regret over his actions, he urged people to follow traffic rules and remain calm while driving.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Delhi Police wrote, “In a road rage case, the team from the Samaypur Badli Police Station under Delhi Police acted swiftly. The police team traced and apprehended the accused individuals who were involved in a physical altercation with a bike taxi rider.”

Watch the clip here: