Delhi Police takes action after child throws balloons from car, biker narrowly escapes crash
The Delhi Police has taken action after a child threw water balloons from a moving car on a flyover, causing a biker to lose balance and narrowly avoid a crash.
The Delhi Police has taken action after a video showing a child throwing water balloons at motorists from a moving car in Delhi went viral, with one biker narrowly escaping a serious accident. The incident, reported from the Bhalaswa Flyover, came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a boy seated in the backseat of a car hurling water balloons at passing bikers.
“Taking cognizance of a social media complaint, @dtptraffic took swift action on a dangerous incident reported from Bhalaswa Flyover,” the police said in a post on X.
According to the police, the child’s actions caused one rider to lose balance. The video shows the biker wobbling dangerously and nearly crashing into a boundary wall, risking a potentially fatal fall.
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Biker escapes near-fatal crash
The video was originally shared on Instagram by a user who claimed he was among those targeted. He alleged that the boy first threw a water balloon at him before repeating the act with other bikers.
As the user continued filming, the child was seen hurling another balloon at a passing motorcyclist, who struggled to maintain control of his vehicle.
The situation escalated when the person recording the video attempted to confront the occupants of the car. Despite repeated requests, the car did not stop or slow down. A woman seated in the front appeared to be laughing even as the biker urged the family to intervene.
The video sparked outrage online, with several users criticising the apparent inaction of the adults present in the vehicle and raising concerns about road safety.
Responding to the incident, the Delhi Police confirmed that the offending vehicle has been challaned under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and violation of the law.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More