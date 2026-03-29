Delhi Police takes action after child throws balloons from car, biker narrowly escapes crash

According to the police, the child’s actions caused one rider to lose balance. The video shows the biker wobbling dangerously and nearly crashing into a boundary wall, risking a potentially fatal fall.

“Taking cognizance of a social media complaint, @dtptraffic took swift action on a dangerous incident reported from Bhalaswa Flyover,” the police said in a post on X.

The Delhi Police has taken action after a video showing a child throwing water balloons at motorists from a moving car in Delhi went viral, with one biker narrowly escaping a serious accident. The incident, reported from the Bhalaswa Flyover, came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a boy seated in the backseat of a car hurling water balloons at passing bikers.

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Biker escapes near-fatal crash The video was originally shared on Instagram by a user who claimed he was among those targeted. He alleged that the boy first threw a water balloon at him before repeating the act with other bikers.

As the user continued filming, the child was seen hurling another balloon at a passing motorcyclist, who struggled to maintain control of his vehicle.

The situation escalated when the person recording the video attempted to confront the occupants of the car. Despite repeated requests, the car did not stop or slow down. A woman seated in the front appeared to be laughing even as the biker urged the family to intervene.

The video sparked outrage online, with several users criticising the apparent inaction of the adults present in the vehicle and raising concerns about road safety.

Responding to the incident, the Delhi Police confirmed that the offending vehicle has been challaned under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving and violation of the law.