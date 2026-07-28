Esther González and Gotham FC have agreed to mutually terminate her contract so the Spanish forward can focus on personal matters in Spain. Esther González and Gotham FC agree to part ways so she can attend to personal matters

Gonzalez, who won the 2023 Women's World Cup with Spain, was Gotham's leading scorer this season with six goals.

The 33-year-old González also has a team-high 30 regular-season goals since joining Gotham in August 2023. During her tenure, Gotham has won a pair of NWSL championships and a CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

“This journey has surpassed every expectation I had when I first came to Gotham. Together we achieved everything there is to achieve, and I will forever be proud to say that with this club, I won it all," González said in a statement. “But beyond the trophies, Gotham is the place where I grew in so many ways — as a player, as a professional and, most importantly, as a person. And it is here, in New Jersey, where my family grew, too. I carry so many incredible memories with me, but I know that every time I think of this club, I will do so with a smile on my face. ”

Before she joined Gotham, González played for Real Madrid, scoring 30 goals in 54 appearances. She was also on the Spanish team that was runner-up at the 2025 women's European Championship.

“Esther has been a model professional on and off the field, helping us win four major trophies and serving as a respected leader in our team," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We thank her for three great years full of world-class moments of brilliance. We will always support Esther wherever her path leads.”

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