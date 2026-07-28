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    Yankees OF Cody Bellinger out 4-6 weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain

    BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-BELLINGER/

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 03:54:02 IST
    Reuters
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    New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and faces a recovery timeline of four to six weeks, manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

    Yankees OF Cody Bellinger out 4-6 weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain
    Yankees OF Cody Bellinger out 4-6 weeks with Grade 2 hamstring strain

    Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after injuring himself rounding first base during a win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

    His injury is the latest blow for a Yankees lineup that hasn't featured Aaron Judge since the start of June or Giancarlo Stanton since April 24. Neither Judge nor Stanton have been cleared to resume baseball activities.

    Bellinger, 31, was named the All-Star Game MVP earlier this month thanks to his two-run single in the first inning of the American League's 4-0 victory.

    The former NL MVP is in his second season in New York and played 102 of the Yankees' first 104 games leading up to the injury. He has batted .259 with 11 homers, 53 RBIs and 55 walks this year.

    In 1,259 career games for the Los Angeles Dodgers , Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Bellinger is a .260 hitter with 236 homers, 748 RBIs and 114 stolen bases.

    The Yankees recalled Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. However, they are starting utility player Max Schuemann in Bellinger's usual spot in left field for the second day in a row as they begin a series Monday at the Chicago White Sox. Jones will start the game at center field.

    Field Level Media

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/Yankees OF Cody Bellinger Out 4-6 Weeks With Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
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