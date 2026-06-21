Two held for assaulting Delhi man in Gurugram road rage case

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Delhi man and damaging his car after intercepting him on Sohna Road following a road rage incident, police said. The victim suffered a shoulder injury and facial cuts from shattered glass. Police said a video he recorded helped identify the accused. (HT)

Police said the accused, both 22-year-old BBA graduates and residents of Vipul World in Sector 48, were arrested within hours of the incident. A black Mahindra Scorpio-N bearing a “fancy registration number” allegedly used in the crime was also seized. The identities of the accused are being withheld.

The 45-year-old victim, a resident of CR Park in Delhi, sustained a shoulder injury after being struck with a heavy stick and suffered multiple cuts on his face and near his eyes from shattered glass after the suspects allegedly smashed the driver’s side window. A video recorded by the victim has since gone viral on social media.

Police said the man was travelling from Sohna Road towards Udyog Vihar after personal work in Gurugram when the incident occurred between 2pm and 2.10pm.

A senior police officer said the suspects were speeding and frequently changing lanes while overtaking vehicles. “The duo tried to overtake the victim too in a similar fashion while speeding but failed as he could not move sideways to give the suspects passage due to traffic congestion,” the officer said. “The Scorpio driver started honking repeatedly, and following that, a verbal altercation took place between both sides,” he added.

According to the officer, the suspects chased the victim for about a kilometre, intercepted his car, smashed its windows with a heavy stick and assaulted him. “They got out of their car with a heavy stick and smashed all the glasses of the victim’s car. In the end, they hit the driver’s window and assaulted him with the stick, leaving him injured,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim alerted nearby people after the suspects fled. “The victim had recorded a video of the incident in which the suspects’ face and vehicle registration number were clearly visible,” he said. “The victim, even after being injured, managed to alert the police control room, following which an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot for his help,” he added.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Gurugram Sadar police station under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash driving), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage of ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.