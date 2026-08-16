Indian watchman in UAE wins ₹26 lakh lottery after 4 years of buying tickets: 'Your day will come'

An Indian watchman working at a school in the UAE has won a Dh100,000 (around ₹26 lakh) jackpot in the latest Big Ticket draw. The 44-year-old man from Kerala has been living in the UAE for 17 years and has been participating in the lottery with friends for the past 4 years. Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil works as a school watchman in UAE. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by Gulf News, Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil won the prize in Big Ticket's Series 289. His winning ticket was randomly picked by his friend Anub, making the win an unexpected surprise for both of them.

Saidalavi, who works as a school watchman, first heard about Big Ticket through friends. He has since been buying tickets every month as part of a group.

After winning, Saidalavi said that he plans to send his share of the prize money to his family in India. Despite the unexpected windfall, he has already bought another ticket for the next draw.

"Keep hoping! Your day will come," he said, sharing a message with other Big Ticket participants.

Saidalavi was among five winners in Series 289, with each winner taking home Dh100,000. Two other winners, Akhil Chandran R P and Sarath Sasidharan, are also from Kerala, while Bangladeshi nationals Arifuzzaman Shuvo and Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi were the other winners. Together, the five winners took home Dh500,000.

(Also Read: Indian driver in UAE wins ₹10 crore jackpot after 15 years of buying tickets: 'Now I want to go back to India')

Two Indian expats win Dh100,000 each According to a report by Khaleej Times, 28-year-old Akhil Chandran R P from Kerala also won Dh100,000 in the same draw. Akhil, who works in sales and customer service, has lived in the UAE for 5 years and has been participating in Big Ticket with friends for 7 years.

Like Saidalavi, Akhil's winning ticket was randomly selected by a friend. He plans to put his prize money into savings and intends to buy another ticket for the next draw. "Always buy a ticket, you don't know when your luck will come. One day you will also get lucky like us," he said, as per the report.

Another winner, 33-year-old technician Sarath Sasidharan, is originally from Kerala and has lived in the UAE since 2007. He was introduced to Big Ticket by his colleagues and has participated in the draws both individually and as part of groups.

Sarath's winning ticket was chosen by his mother and daughters. He plans to use his prize money towards his health and continue participating in future draws. "Thank God and keep trying," he said.