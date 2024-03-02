Bill Gates on his 1st Indian wedding, Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's: 'Will be hard to go to another'

Tech mogul Bill Gates said that India has made incredible progress over the years, crediting it to a “phenomenal” depth of talent. In an interview with the Times of India, the Microsoft co-founder said India's abundant talent pool shows that the educational investments made years ago are “really paying off”. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.(AP)

“India has made incredible progress. The depth of talent in this country is phenomenal. It’s evident that the educational investments made years ago are really paying off,” he was quoted as saying.

Gates also commended the Indian government's focus on health, education, and digital technology, asserting that India leads the world in these domains.

“We’re in discussions with govt about how we can work together to help other countries reap similar benefits. They’ve initiated this conversation very effectively, particularly through their leadership in G20,” Bill Gates said.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said they discussed AI for public good, women-led development and innovation in agriculture and health. The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide.

Gates said on X, "I is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."

Replying to him, Modi said, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."

Earlier, the philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar. The two leaders, as they met, also exchanged books on Thursday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a picture of him and Gates posing for a picture with their respective books.

"A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation," Jaishankar wrote.

On Friday, Bill Gates arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

Gates revealed that it was his first Indian wedding.

“I’m starting at the top (laughs). It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it’ll be a fun thing to do,” he was quoted as saying.

The list of attendees includes the global who's who, from the business world to Bollywood superstars, cricketers, and more.