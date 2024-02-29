What does Bill Gates think about PM Modi's vision for India? He replies…

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Thursday said that the strength of India in terms of economic growth and innovation is very exciting.



During his interview to ANI, Gates was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India. The billionaire replied,"The strength of India today, in terms of economic growth, innovation, is very exciting...Democracy is a magic system when it works well. It's not just that my group deserves a term but rather that my group will grow the pie for everyone, improve the economy, education."



On India's future, Gates said he is very ‘bullish’. “I'm certainly bullish. The rate of improvement in a lot of the key areas is very strong. Everyone knows that in vaccines, India is the world's leader. So we're investing with our partners here to come up with lots of new vaccines,” he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that India will become the world's third largest economy in his government's third term. “On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee,” he had told the Lok Sabha earlier this month. A file photo of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi(GatesNotes)

Gates on AI in India

On Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country, Gates said there is a lot of ‘fantastic’ work ongoing in the country in this field."You have groups like Wadhwani, you have the IIT groups that are very state-of-the-art. There will be a lot of fantastic leadership work in AI here in India. And when it's helping the poorest in areas like health and agriculture, our foundation will be proud to help shape that and support it," he said during the ANI interview.



Earlier in the day, Gates addressed the students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, wherein he spoke on various issues including AI.



""I think you have a very bright future. No matter what your specialty is - whether it is engineering, discovering new drugs, or policy work. The AI advances will give you opportunities and force you to think through these new systems in very deep ways," he was quoted by AI as saying.