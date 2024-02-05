'India will become 3rd largest economy in NDA's third term': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence of India becoming the third largest economy in the world when NDA wins its third term. PM Modi in Lok Sabha on Monday (PTI)(PTI)

During his reply to ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha, PM Modi asserted that India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world over the course of the next five years, after NDA comes back in power for its third tenure. He further took a jibe at Congress, saying that inflation was always in double digits when when UPA was in power.

The prime minister slammed Congress by quoting the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who presented the Interim Budget for 2014-15, saying that the grand old party was proud of being the 11th largest economy in 2014.

“India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) are silent... They saw a vision that India will be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait for so long. It is Modi's guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power,” Modi said.

"On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi also listed the achievements of his government in the last 10 years since 2014.

PM Modi highlights NDA achievements, slams Congress

PM Modi, during his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, said that his government build over 4 crore houses for the poor, and scrapped all the British era penal codes.

"We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then," he said.

Modi also targeted the INDIA bloc and the Congress party in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address and said from "every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition".

(With inputs from ANI)