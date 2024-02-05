‘Congress' shop on verge of closure’: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha. Top quotes
Feb 05, 2024 06:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's address here.
The prime minister also launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Congress party, saying that they have lost the courage to even contest elections. Modi also promised that India will be the third largest economic power in his third term.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in the Parliament:
- “This 75th Republic Day, the New Parliament, Sengol - all this was very impressive. We will always remember this.”
- “When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises.”
- “I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation.”
- “I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation.”
- “Country needs a good, healthy opposition but Congress failed in its role and did not allow other voices to emerge in opposition.
- Congress' shop on verge of closure in its attempt to launch the same product again and again. Congress is trapped in 'cancel culture', it seeks to cancel every achievement and success of country."
- “On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee.
- “We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then.”
- "The third term of our government is not far now, 100-125 days maximum."
(Inputs from PTI/ANI)
