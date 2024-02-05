‘Congress' shop on verge of closure’: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's address here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 5.(PTI)

The prime minister also launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, particularly the Congress party, saying that they have lost the courage to even contest elections. Modi also promised that India will be the third largest economic power in his third term.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech in the Parliament:

“This 75th Republic Day, the New Parliament, Sengol - all this was very impressive. We will always remember this.”

“When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession - we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India's independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises.”

“I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation.”