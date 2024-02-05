Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Budget Session of the Parliament will resume today. In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Budget Session of the Parliament will resume today. (File photo)

After the presentation of the interim Union Budget on Thursday and a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Friday, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned.

In today's session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give a statement about estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.