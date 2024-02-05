 Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha | Hindustan Times
Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha
Live

Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Feb 05, 2024 10:58 AM IST
Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Budget Session of the Parliament will resume today. In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Budget Session 2024 LIVE:
Budget Session 2024 LIVE:

After the presentation of the interim Union Budget on Thursday and a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Friday, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned.

In today's session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give a statement about estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 05, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss India-China border situation

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation.

  • Feb 05, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: 'It will be an electoral speech,' says Jairam Ramesh on PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks

    Here is what Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has to say on PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's Address in Lok Sabha today.

  • Feb 05, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: BJP has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House today

    Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House today as PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on Presidential address delivered on January 31, 2024, in the Parliament.

  • Feb 05, 2024 09:51 AM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Report on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels' to be presented

    Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar will present the Twenty-Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels’.

  • Feb 05, 2024 09:29 AM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Budget Session of the Parliament will resume today

    Budget Session of the Parliament will resume today at 11 am. In Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
