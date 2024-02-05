PM Modi's sharp attack on Oppn: ‘Lost courage to contest polls’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday trained his guns at the opposition, accusing them of lacking the courage to contest elections and seeking alternative paths for political relevance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections.”

“Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation,” he added.

Responding to the Opposition's concerns about minority representation and the lack of initiatives for minority communities, PM Modi asserted that the definition of minority could vary based on regional demographics.

"Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place."

He further questioned the Opposition's alleged fixation on divisions within society, urging them to move beyond divisive rhetoric and focus on inclusive governance.

“What has happened to you Dada?” PM Modi asked, referring to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?”

In a veiled jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, PM Modi said, PM Modi said, “Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai…(In a bid to re-launch the same product, the shop of Congress is on the verge of being locked).”