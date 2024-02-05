 PM Modi's sharp attack on Oppn: ‘Lost courage to contest polls’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi's sharp attack on Oppn: ‘Lost courage to contest polls’

PM Modi's sharp attack on Oppn: ‘Lost courage to contest polls’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Modi accuses Opposition of lacking courage to contest elections, claims many seeking to change seats and move to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday trained his guns at the opposition, accusing them of lacking the courage to contest elections and seeking alternative paths for political relevance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation,” he added.

Responding to the Opposition's concerns about minority representation and the lack of initiatives for minority communities, PM Modi asserted that the definition of minority could vary based on regional demographics.

"Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place."

He further questioned the Opposition's alleged fixation on divisions within society, urging them to move beyond divisive rhetoric and focus on inclusive governance.

“What has happened to you Dada?” PM Modi asked, referring to Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?”

In a veiled jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, PM Modi said, PM Modi said, “Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai…(In a bid to re-launch the same product, the shop of Congress is on the verge of being locked).”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On