News / India News / PM Modi's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over mechanics' workshop visit: 'Must have learnt what alignment is...'

PM Modi's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over mechanics' workshop visit: 'Must have learnt what alignment is...'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 06:36 PM IST

PM Modi's veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi's mechanics workshop visit: 'Must have learnt what alignment is...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his recent visit to a motorcycle mechanics' workshop in Delhi as he targeted the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during his address in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi as he services a bike and talks with mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh.
Rahul Gandhi as he services a bike and talks with mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh.

Responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, PM Modi said some Congress leaders recently learned about the work of motor mechanics and alignment but the alliance's alignment got disrupted.

Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in June last year and interacted with them. Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: “Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving.”

Without naming anyone, PM Modi said, “Congress ke logon ne naya naya motor mechanic ka kaam seekha hai…aur isliye alignment kya hota hai uska gyaan toh ho gaya hoga (People of the Congress have learned the work of a motor mechanic. So, they must have acquired knowledge of what alignment is.”

Lekin main dekh raha hun alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya (But I am seeing that the alignment of the allliance has gone awry),” he added, in an apparent reference to the rift in INDIA bloc over seat sharing and them losing a key ally in Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Modi said that the Budget Session was a good opportunity to make some constructive suggestions, but the opposition members have let go of a good chance.

"You have left the country disillusioned... Leaders have changed but the same tune continues," he said.

The prime Minister said the Congress may soon have to "shut shop" due to its attempt to launch the same product time and again.

"It's election time, and you should have worked a bit harder, brought something new and sent a message to the people. However, you failed miserably. Let me teach you this very thing.

"The Congress party is responsible for the current condition of the opposition. The Congress got an opportunity to become a good opposition. However, they failed to fulfil their responsibility in the last ten years...," Modi said in Lok Sabha.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

