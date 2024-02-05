PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: ‘I don't go into numbers but…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will appear victorious in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Feb 5.(PTI)

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi said that he is confident that the NDA will cross 400 seats, of which 370 seats will be of the BJP. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's address here.

“The third term of our government is not very far now. Only 100-125 days remain to go. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

Modi also promised that India would become the third-largest economic power in the world in his third term. He also expressed confidence that his next term would see some “very big decisions”.

"India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream. It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power," the prime minister said.

He added: “Our third term will witness very big decisions, will lay a strong foundation for the next 1,000 years.”

‘We built 4 crore houses for the poor’: PM Modi in Parliament

In his address to the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the achievements of his government in the last 10 years since 2014.

"We built 4 crore houses for the poor. For the urban poor, we built 80 lakh pucca houses. Had these been built at the speed of Congress...it would have taken 100 years to do this work. Five generations would have passed by then," he alleged.

Modi said that employment opportunities that are available for youth today were not there earlier. “Over 18 crore new subscribers registered with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in last 10 years,” he pointed out.

The prime minister also said that his government has managed to keep inflation in despite the Covid-19 pandemic and a war between Ukraine and Russia.