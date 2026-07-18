5 killed, ten injured in blast at illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; PM condoles deaths
A blast followed by a fire at allegedly an illegal firecracker factory in Ramtol area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday
At least five people were killed and 10 others were injured after a major fire broke out at New Fire Works, a firecracker manufacturing unit on Ramol-Gatrad Road near Vastral on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on Saturday afternoon. Police said the factory was suspected to have been operating illegally.
Jaipal Singh Rathore, Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-2, Ahmedabad City, said 15 people were affected in the incident. Of the five deaths confirmed so far, one victim died at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, while four others died at LG Hospital after being shifted there for treatment. The remaining 10 injured are undergoing treatment.
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The factory was allegedly being operated by Mehul Dodiya, Rathore said.
Sources said the unit's licence had been cancelled in the past and that it had allegedly continued to operate despite the cancellation. Rathore said police were verifying the claims regarding the licence and the legality of the unit's operations.
Fire brigade personnel, police teams and 108 ambulance service personnel rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control and rescued the injured, who were shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and LG Hospital.
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Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Investigators are examining whether firecrackers and explosive materials were being manufactured or stored in violation of licence conditions and safety norms.
Gujarat Chief minister Bhupendra Patel announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased and ₹50,000 for every injured person.
In a post on X, CM Patel expressed grief over the fire and said the incident was "extremely heartbreaking". He conveyed condolences to the families of those who died and said the local administration had been directed to ensure all necessary treatment and assistance to the injured.
PM Modi condoles deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast and fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and announced ex gratia compensation for the victims.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.
The PM also announced that “an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”
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