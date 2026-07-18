Who is judge Veena Rani and why was she suspended by Delhi high court?

The Delhi High Court suspended district judge Veena Rani after the chief justice, DK Upadhyaya, ordered a vigilance inquiry. Judge Veena Rani’s suspension came after a vigilance inquiry ordered by Delhi high court chief justice DK Upadhyaya (Delhi South East district court website/ HY File)

The decision was taken at a full court meeting on July 10, when the court also suspended another district judge, Vinay Singhal, people aware of the matter told HT. This marks the second such suspension to emerge in quick succession.

Who is judge Veena Rani? Veena Rani served as a senior judicial officer in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. She was posted as a District Judge for the South-East District at the Saket Courts in New Delhi, where she presided over the commercial court.

The Delhi high court suspended Rani at a full court meeting, which was officially announced on July 15.

Why was Veena Rani suspended? Judge Veena Rani’s suspension came after a vigilance inquiry ordered by Delhi high court chief justice DK Upadhyaya, but the official reasons that triggered it is not yet certain.

Rani’s suspension was made public on July 15 through a resolution issued by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj, stating that disciplinary proceedings against her were contemplated.

“Whereas a disciplinary proceeding against Ms Veena Rani, an officer of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service, is contemplated. Now, therefore, this Court, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 read with Rule 27 of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970, hereby places the said Ms. Veena Ranı under suspension with immediate effect,” the resolution, seen by HT, said.

The resolution further directed that, during the period of suspension, Rani’s headquarters shall remain the office of the principal district and sessions judge (headquarters), Saket Courts, Delhi.

“It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Ms Veena Rani shall be the office of Principal District & Sessions Judge, South East, Saket, and the said Ms Veena Rani shall not leave Delhi without obtaining the permission of the competent authority,” it added.