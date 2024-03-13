SS Rajamouli admits ‘with jealousy and pain’ that Malayalam cinema produces better actors

The Malayalam blockbuster Premalu was dubbed in Telugu and released on March 8 along with Gaami and Bhimaa. SS Rajamouli, whose son SS Karthikeya took over the dubbing rights, attended an event to celebrate the film’s success in Hyderabad. He admitted that it makes him ‘jealous’ that the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. (Also Read: Prabhas tells SS Rajamouli: ‘I blamed Baahubali for my loss of privacy’) SS Rajamouli was all praise for the Malayalam film Premalu

SS Rajamouli’s speech

The Baahubali and RRR director said at the event that rom-coms aren’t his genre of choice but he surprisingly enjoyed the film. “It’s meant to be watched in theatres because it’s hilarious, when the people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more,” he said, crediting writer Aditya, who wrote the Telugu dialogues.

He also stated, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job.” He compared Mamitha Baiju to Sai Pallavi and Geethanjali saying, “I think she has potential and I see a lot of love for her.” He also praised the rest of the cast and crew.

Mahesh Babu all praise

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were recently spotted out for a movie date in Hyderabad and it looks like they caught a screening of Premalu as well. Sharing that it has been long since he laughed so much, Mahesh wrote on X, “Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it. Top class acting by all the youngsters. Congratulations to the entire team!! (sic)”

About Premalu

Premalu tells the story of a few Malayali youngsters who move to Hyderabad for their education. Naslen K Gafoor played Sachin Santhosh in the film, while Mamitha played Reenu Roy and Shyam Mohan plays Aadhi. The film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their production company, Bhavana Studios. Oscar-winner MM Keeravaani's number Ya Ya Ya Yadava by KS Chithra and P Unnikrishnan from the 1996 film Devaraagam was reused in the film.

