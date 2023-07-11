Anupam Kher meets Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani, holds his Oscars trophy: 'One day I'll make you proud'

Actor Anupam Kher recently met composer MM Keeravaani and also held his Oscars trophy. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a video in which the duo also shared a conversation. (Also Read | Anupam Kher fills in as 'replacement judge' for wife Kirron Kher on India's Got Talent) Anupam Kher met MM Keeravaani recently.

Anupam meets Keeravaani, holds Oscars trophy

The video started with Anupam and Keeravaani standing next to each other in a room. In the clip, Anupam wore a white shirt and denims. Keeravaani was seen in a cream-coloured kurta and khaki pants. Anupam was seen holding the Oscars trophy.

Anupam and Keeravaani praise each other

In the video, Anupam said, "What a great, amazing, honoured to hold sir's Oscar in my hand, sir." MM Keeravaani replied, "And what a great moment to be with you, sir." Anupam responded, "No sir, you are very humble sir."

The actor continued, "Congratulations. The world applauded you. India is so proud of you sir. And for the fact that you gave it to me in my hand one day sir, I'll make you proud and we will both hold it." Keeravaani said, "Yes sir, of course, sir. You already made us proud."

Towards the end of the video, Anupam said, "Thank you. How wonderful. God bless you, sir. Jai ho. Jai hind." Keeravaani also thanked Anupam who smiled with folded hands.

Anupam pens a note for Keeravaani

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Oscar Moment! Dearest @mmkeeravaani Sir! Thank you for letting me hold your #Oscar! It was really one of the most inspiring moments of my career! Your achievement has made the whole country so proud. Spending time with you was magical. May God bless you with a continuous glorious journey. Thank you once again. Jai Hind! (folded hands and red heart emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Naatu Naatu and RRR.

All about Naatu Naatu

Earlier this year, Naatu Naatu, RRR's iconic song, won in the Original Song category at the Oscars, trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song on stage as director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan watched from among the audience.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

