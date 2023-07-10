Anupam Kher fills in as 'replacement judge' for wife Kirron Kher on India's Got Talent: Truly a learning experience

The reality show India's Got Talent season 10 has Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Badshah as the three judges. However, recently, Kirron was unable to appear on the show. Her husband-actor Anupam Kher filled her shoes and acted as a ‘replacement judge.’ He also shared photos from the sets of the show. (Also Read | Anupam Kher will portray Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film, shares first look) Anupam Kher with Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Arun Bijlani on India's Got Talent sets.

Anupam shares pics with Shilpa, Arjun and Badshah

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam posted pictures with judges Shilpa Shetty and Badshah and host Arjun Bijlani from the sets. All of them smiled and posed for the camera. In the photos, Anupam wore a white shirt, striped tie, brown jacket, pants and shoes. Shilpa was seen in a high-slit green dress and matching heels. Badshah opted for a blue and white shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anupam was ‘replacement judge’ for Kirron

Arjun was seen in a white T-shirt, pants, a red jacket and shoes. Sharing the pictures, Anupam captioned the post, "It was a pleasure to be a replacement judge for #Kirron for a day on #IndiaHasGotTalent along with loving, affectionate and talented team of @theshilpashetty @badboyshah and @arjunbijlani."

He also added, "Thank you @sonytvofficial and @fremantleindia for giving me this great opportunity to watch some amazing talent from our country. Truly a learning experience. (folded hands, heart eyes and raised hands emojis) #India #Talent #IGT." However, Anupam didn't clarify why Kirron Kher didn't appear on the show. She has been one of the judges on the show since 2009. Reacting to the photo, Badshah commented, "It was a pleasure, sir."

Anupam's upcoming films

Fans will see Anupam portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. The actor is yet to share more details about the film. He also has director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Anupam will also be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

