Anupam Kher will portray Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film, shares first look; fans say ‘you actually look like him’

Actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he will portray the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anupam announced the news to his fans and followers. He also shared his first look as the poet. (Also Read | Anupam Kher says ‘wow’ as Nitin Gadkari repeats Shatrughan Sinha's lines from 1978 film Vishwanath) Anupam Kher will be seen as Rabindranath Tagore.

Anupam's look as Rabindranath Tagore

In the black and white photo, Anupam wore an outfit similar to what Rabindranath Tagore used to wear. He also sported white hair and a long beard. Anupam gave a serious expression as he looked at the floor as instrumental version of Rabindranath Tagore's famous song Sokhi, Bhabona Kahare Bole played in the background.

Anupam pens a note

Sharing the post, Anupam captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)."

Fans react to Anupam as Rabindranath Tagore

Reacting to the post, Parvin Dabas wrote, "Wow (clapping hands emoji)." Soon after he dropped the first look, a fan wrote, "Omg sir, you actually look like him." Another person commented, "And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The next-gen will remember Tagore sab by your face." A comment read, "Oh! My God, I couldn't recognize you Sir... Superb." An Instagram user wrote, “Wow..thars great...all the best sir.”

Who was Rabindranath Tagore?

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and wrote many songs, known as Rabindra Sangeet. He is known by many names, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi, and is commonly referred to as ‘the Bard of Bengal.’

Anupam's upcoming films

Fans will see Anupam in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Anupam will also be seen in The Vaccine War and Emergency. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the Vaccine War revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Emergency is Kangana Ranaut's directorial and revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON