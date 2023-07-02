Anupam Kher says ‘wow’ as Nitin Gadkari repeats Shatrughan Sinha's lines from 1978 film Vishwanath

Actor Anupam Kher asked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to act on stage following which the BJP leader repeated Shatrughan Sinha's lines from the 1978 film Vishwanath. During a session of the GH Raisoni Memorial Talk organised by Raisoni Group, in Nagpur, Anupam and the Nitin Gadkari sat on stage together. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam posted a brief clip of their conversation. (Also Read | Anupam Kher is proud of Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla who is set to join army, pens note for her) Anupam Kher and Nitin Gadkari at an event.

Anupam teases Nitin Gadkari

The clip started with Anupam saying, "Can you imagine main humesha bolta hoon, 'Zindagi mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai'. Aaj manch par, Anupam Kher, Nitin Gadkariji se acting karwane waale hai (I always say, 'Anything can happen'. Today Anupam Kher will make Nitin Gadkariji act on stage)."

The union minister laughed and said in Hindi, "Politicians are actors." Anupam responded, "No, no. I will tell you the difference between actors and politicians. But first, you have to complete these dialogues. Action."

Nitin Gadkari repeats Shatrughan Sinha's line

Nitin Gadkari said, "There is a dialogue from Deewar which is very famous. But I remember one from Shatrughan Sinha's film." He then repeated the famous line from Vishwanath, "Jali Ko Aag Kehte Hai, Bhuji Ko Raakh Kehte Hain, Jis Rakh Se Barudh Bane Use Vishwanath Kehte Hai." Anupam laughed and said, "Waah (Wow)." The union minister added, "We were interested in the fighting scenes (in films)."

Anupam penned a brief note

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote, "Yesterday got an opportunity for a long and interesting conversation on different topics with respected @gadkari.nitin in Nagpur under the #GDRaisoniMemorialTalk as we sat among the audience. Got a lot to learn a lot of things. But it was very entertaining for me to get him to say a dialogue! Thanks for being so supportive #NitinGadkari ji! You also listen (grinning, heart hands and clapping emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Cabinet Minister, Road Transport Highways and Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

Fans reacted to the clip

Reacting to the video, Rajat Bedi wrote, "Hahahahah superb." A person said, "I was blessed to witness this show yesterday. Great personalities on the dias. Great conversation." A fan commented, "Two legends." While many people posted "awesome" in the comments section, several wrote "too good".

Anupam's upcoming films

Anupam is currently busy shooting for Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy. He will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta. Anupam also has Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in the pipeline.

