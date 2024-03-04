Mahesh Babu says balancing work and private life is a challenge: ‘I rely on a strong support system’

Actor Mahesh Babu talked about his films and maintaining privacy in a recent interview. Talking to India Today, he opened up about his favourite films and how he maintains a boundary between his work and private life. (Also Read: Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29) Mahesh Babu talks about juggling work with his private life(Instagram)

‘I maintain clear boundaries’

While it’s common to see Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara share pictures and videos on Instagram, the actor and his son Gautam usually maintain a low profile. The actor is also not one to talk much about his personal life, choosing to talk about his work in interviews. Talking to the website, he stated that it was difficult to juggle his fame and need for privacy. He said, “Balancing work and privacy in the public eye is undoubtedly a challenge. I rely on a strong support system, clear boundaries, and a focus on maintaining authenticity both on and off-screen.”

‘These films changed my life’

Looking back, Mahesh says there are three films in his career that shaped his career. He said the 2001 Krishna Vamsi-directorial Murari, 2006 Puri Jagannadh-directorial Pokiri and 2015’s Koratala Siva-directorial Srimanthudu changed his life. He said, “Three films that have significantly shaped my career would be Murari, Pokiri, and Srimanthudu. Each of these projects allowed me to explore different facets of storytelling and connect with audiences on a profound level.”

Upcoming work

Mahesh was recently seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram and the film received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike. He has given his nod to star in SS Rajamouli’s next directorial after RRR. Story for the film has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad. Pre-production works for the film is in progress and it will go on-floors later this year. The cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced but Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan is rumoured to star in the project.

