 Chelsea follows Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29

Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 12, 2024 11:34 AM IST

SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu is yet to go on-floors, but everyone's curious about his next film after RRR.

After the highly successful RRR, director SS Rajamouli has yet to kickstart his next project. The yet-to-be-titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has been written by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad. Recently, there were rumours that American-born Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan has been roped in for the project. Here’s what we know. (Also Read: James Cameron on SS Rajamouli: I thought RRR was spectacular; it’s great to see Indian cinema get global acceptance)

Chelsea Islan followed SS Rajamouli on Instagram(Instagram)
Chelsea Islan followed SS Rajamouli on Instagram(Instagram)

An Instagram follow

While 123Telugu reported in January that Chelsea has been roped in to play a key role in Rajamouli’s next, the filmmakers did not confirm or deny the same. On Sunday, a fan on Reddit pointed out that Chelsea had newly followed Rajamouli on Instagram, sparking rumours again that she might be a part of the project. “Looks like the rumours about the Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan being part of SSMB29 was true, she started following SSR in insta, (sic),” wrote the fan, sparking a discussion.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Posts from the tollywood
community on Reddit

About SSMB29

Talking about the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, Rajamouli compared it to classic Hollywood movies such as James Bond and Indiana Jones but with Indian elements. He said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots.” The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in April or May this year. Mahesh is also bulking up for the project.

About Chelsea

Born to an Indonesian mother and an American father in Queens, New York, Chelsea moved to Indonesia for her schooling. She debuted in 2013 with the film Refrain, but rose to fame with the popular sitcom Tetangga Masa Gitu, which aired from 2014 to 2017. Her last film was the 2020 film May the Devil Take You Too and she has only acted in Indonesian films and shows so far.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On