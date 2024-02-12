Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29

After the highly successful RRR, director SS Rajamouli has yet to kickstart his next project. The yet-to-be-titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, has been written by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad. Recently, there were rumours that American-born Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan has been roped in for the project. Here’s what we know. (Also Read: James Cameron on SS Rajamouli: I thought RRR was spectacular; it’s great to see Indian cinema get global acceptance) Chelsea Islan followed SS Rajamouli on Instagram(Instagram)

An Instagram follow

While 123Telugu reported in January that Chelsea has been roped in to play a key role in Rajamouli’s next, the filmmakers did not confirm or deny the same. On Sunday, a fan on Reddit pointed out that Chelsea had newly followed Rajamouli on Instagram, sparking rumours again that she might be a part of the project. “Looks like the rumours about the Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth Islan being part of SSMB29 was true, she started following SSR in insta, (sic),” wrote the fan, sparking a discussion.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Posts from the tollywood

community on Reddit

About SSMB29

Talking about the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, Rajamouli compared it to classic Hollywood movies such as James Bond and Indiana Jones but with Indian elements. He said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots.” The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in April or May this year. Mahesh is also bulking up for the project.

About Chelsea

Born to an Indonesian mother and an American father in Queens, New York, Chelsea moved to Indonesia for her schooling. She debuted in 2013 with the film Refrain, but rose to fame with the popular sitcom Tetangga Masa Gitu, which aired from 2014 to 2017. Her last film was the 2020 film May the Devil Take You Too and she has only acted in Indonesian films and shows so far.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place