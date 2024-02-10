Namrata Shirodkar cuddles with Mahesh Babu, kisses him in old pic as they celebrate 19th wedding anniversary. See posts

Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, shared posts on their social media platforms as they wished each other on their 19th wedding anniversary. Their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also shared a post wishing her parents on their special day. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu wishes Namrata Shirodkar on birthday, says she makes ‘every day better’) Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu shared posts on Instagram.

Mahesh posts old pic with Namrata

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mahesh Babu shared an old picture featuring himself and Namrata. In the photo, Namrata held his face and kissed him on the cheek as he smiled. In the picture, Namrata wore a cream sweater while Mahesh opted for a black outfit.

Sharing the picture, Mahesh wrote, "Here’s to us: partners in love, laughter, and all of life’s beautiful moments! Happy anniversary NSG (red heart emoji)." Namrata replied, "Love you today and always."

Namrata shares post with Mahesh

On her Instagram page, Namrata shared a brief clip of two puppies cuddling. She wrote, "Pure love (smiling face with hearts emojis). Happy anniversary MB!! (Red heart emojis)." She also posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Mahesh cuddling. In the picture, Namrata smiled while Mahesh covered his mouth with his hand as they lay next to each other.

Sharing it, she captioned the pots, "Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you... My forever and always (black heart emojis) @urstrulymahesh."

Sitara wishes her parents on wedding anniversary

Sitara posted a photo as the trio stood around a decoration. All of them posed and smiled for the camera. She wrote, "Happy anniversary to the best parents in the world! Love you both so much!" In the picture, Namrata wore a printed white outfit, while Sitara was seen in a pink dress.

Mahesh opted for a navy blue T-shirt and pants. Mahesh married Namrata in Mumbai on February 10, 2005. They welcomed their first child, Gautam, in 2006 and Sitara in 2012.

About Namrata's career

Namrata has worked in films such as the Kachche Dhaage (1999), Ezhupunna Tharakan (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Pukar and Astitva (2000), Dil Vil Pyar Vyar (2002), LOC Kargil (2003), Bride and Prejudice (2004). She took a break from acting after her marriage.

About Mahesh's career

Mahesh, on the other hand, was last seen in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Guntur Kaaram is an action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. Guntur Kaaram released in theatres worldwide on January 12 this year.

