Mahesh Babu wishes Namrata Shirodkar on birthday, says she makes ‘every day better’; Sitara shares special post for mom

Actor Mahesh Babu wished his wife, former actor Namrata Shirodkar, as she celebrated her 52nd birthday. Their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also shared a post wishing Namrata on her special day. (Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar birthday: Looking back at her journey from Miss India to films) Mahesh Babu and Sitara wished Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday.

Mahesh wishes Namrata on birthday

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Mahesh posted a photo of Namrata Shirodkar in which she smiled and gave a pose. She was seen wearing a maroon outfit and golden earrings. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday NSG…(black heart emojis).”

He also added, "Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better (heart eyes emojis). Have a rocking 2024!!" Reacting the post, she wrote, "Thank you MB missing you at home." Her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, posted red heart emojis.

Sitara shares post for her mother

Sitara made a picture collage featuring herself and Namrata. In the photos, they posed inside a train, while spending a day together and also indoors. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Amma! (Two hearts emoji) Thank you for all the love, hugs, and amazing moments. I hope your day is as special as you are! I love you so much (sparkling heart emoji)." Taking to the comments section, Namrata wrote, "I love you so much and forever my little angel, thank for your love."

About Mahesh and Namrata

Though Mahesh is away from home on Namrata's birthday, they rang in the New Year together. On Instagram, he had posted a lovely photo of himself and Namrata. He wrote, "Spontaneity. Laughter. Love. Adventure. Growth..." Namrata replied to him saying, "Love you to the moon and back..and forever."

She had also shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with family and friends and wrote in the caption, "Happy 2024 people!! This year we send more love out into the universe only for it to come back to us 1000 fold ...have a fantastic year ahead." Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. They have a son and daughter – Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh's latest film

Mahesh was recently seen in Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. The action drama also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

