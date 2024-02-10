Mahesh Babu's team issues warning about daughter Sitara's fake Instagram account; probe on

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has fallen prey to a 'cybercrime incident'. As per the team's official statement on Instagram, an unknown person has created Sitara's fake account on Instagram and has been 'fraudulently posing' as her and sending trading and investment links to people. An investigation is reportedly underway to trace the individual behind Sitara's fake Instagram account. Also read: Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrates 11th birthday Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni falls victim to a cybercrime.

Sitara Ghattamaneni 'impersonated' on Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar, too, took to Instagram to warn people about her daughter's fake account. She reposted the post shared by Mahesh Babu's team, which mentioned details about the case along with a caption that read, “Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Official statement

"The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences," the statement read.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's recent post

Sitara Ghattamaneni has a huge following – more than 1.8 million – on Instagram, and often makes news for her candid videos and posts. Recently, she grabbed attention for dancing to the title track of Mahesh Babu's latest release Guntur Kaaram.

Earlier in February, sharing the video jointly with her father, Sitara wrote in her caption, “This one's for you @urstrulymahesh... Guntur Kaaram.” In response to the Instagram Reels, Sitara's mom Namrata wrote, “You are the best my little firecracker." Sreeleela, who plays the lead opposite Mahesh in the film, wrote, “Fireeeeee.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place