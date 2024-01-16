Mahesh Babu hosts Guntur Kaaram success bash at home on Makar Sankranti, Namrata, Sreeleela and Meenakshi join

Mahesh Babu, who saw the release of Guntur Kaaram, hosted a success party at his home in Hyderabad on Makar Sankranti. Not only his family members but also co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary were seen at the party. Guntur Kaaram released on January 12. Also read: Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 3 Mahesh Babu with friends and family at Guntur Kaaram bash.

Mahesh Babu's party

In a few photos, shared by the actor himself, Mahesh Babu is seen looking handsome as always in a humble pink shirt with black pants. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar opted for a traditional look in a printed salwar. Both Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary were dressed up in ethnic outfits.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara also joined them. Others at the party were Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, film producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi among others. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Happy Sankranthi! Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram #DilRaju @vamsi84 @sreeleela14 @Meenakshiioffl.”

Inside photos

Meanwhile, Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar was also a part of the celebration. She posted inside photos from her stay at the actor's house. She clicked photos with Namrata, Sitara and others and captioned it, “Celebration continues.” This was followed by another selfie with Namrata and their friend. It read, “About last night.” She also added a photo of decor at Mahesh Babu's place for the occasion.

Shilpa Shirodkar shares photos from Guntur Kaaram party.

Meher Ramesh shared a group photo from the night. From Mahesh Babu to Namrata to Sitata to Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dil Raju and Vamsi, it was a full house. In the caption, he added, “Sankranthi Success celebrations of #gunturkaaram hosted by #ssmb @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar at GMB house.”

Guntur Kaaram is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film had a great opening in India as it collected ₹41.3 crore nett. On the next day, it fell by 67.19 percent and marked a drastic decline in numbers, making ₹13.55 crore nett at the domestic box office. On its first Sunday, the film collected roughly ₹14.25 crore nett as per Sacnilk.com.

