Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu film slows down after good opening, earns 14.25 crore in India

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 3: Mahesh's eagerly-awaited Telugu film Guntur Kaaram released on January 12. On its first Sunday in India, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film did a business of roughly ₹14.25 crore nett. The film also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Also read: Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 1 Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu film has been slowing down.

On day 1, Friday, the film registered a great opening; it collected ₹41.3 crore nett in India. On day 2, Saturday, Guntur Kaaram saw a 67.19 percent decline in numbers, making ₹13.55 crore nett at the domestic box office. In its opening weekend, Guntur Kaaram collected around ₹ 69.1 crore nett in India.

About Guntur Kaaram

Trivikram Srinivas has directed the Telugu film featuring Mahesh Babu. Previously, the actor and the director collaborated on blockbuster hits Athadu and Khaleja. Apart from Mahesh, the action film features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil.

Mahesh plays a ‘highly inflammable’ character in the film that follows the life of the king of the underworld of Guntur, as he falls in love with a journalist working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

Mahesh Babu's message to fans

Mahesh Babu got emotional at a recent pre-release event of his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. He said, “Nothing will match the love I have gotten from you (fans) throughout these years. The love has only increased as the years went by. I am at a loss for words. I always feel like I can do nothing but bow my head and join my hands in respect.”

Mahesh also talked about him and his late father Krishna always having hits on Sankranthi. The actor said, “It feels odd this year because he’s not here. I used to look forward to his call every year, I used to wait to get his honest feedback. But he’s not here, so I’ll look to my fans for that love instead. From now on, you are my mother, you are my father, you are my everything."

