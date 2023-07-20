Mahesh Babu unveils daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's short film Princess based on half-saree ceremony on her birthday

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar have shared sweet birthday wishes for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on her 11th birthday. They have also unveiled a short film from her recent photoshoot for a jewellery brand of which she is a brand ambassador. Meanwhile, Sitara marked her birthday by distributing cycles to school-going girls, encouraging them to go to school. Also read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara makes her debut on Times Square Billboard, actor says ‘so proud of you my fire cracker’ Sitara Ghattamaneni in a still from her short film Princess.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's birthday posts for Sitara

Sharing a picture of Sitara wearing a crown from her photo shoot for a jewellery brand, Mahesh wrote on Instagram, “Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to. @sitaraghattamaneni."

Namrata Shirodkar wrote another picture of Sitara in a green saree and jewellery from the same shoot and wrote on her Instagram page, “Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star @sitaraghattamaneni!! Love you to the moon and back.”

Mahesh Babu's post for Sitara.

Namrata's post for Sitara.

Sitara's short film Princess

A day before, Mahesh also unveiled a short film titled Princess based on the photo shoot and captioned it, “Can't be more proud of this incredibly beautiful talent @sitaraghattamaneni.” The film shows Sitara as a modern girl, whisked away to a jewellery store by her grandmother to buy jewellery for her half saree ceremony (celebration of a girl reaching puberty) and then eventually turning into a princess by wearing stunning jewellery.

Sitara also distributed cycles to school-going girls as part of her birthday pre-celebrations. She wrote along with a video of Sitara with the girls, “Little girls happy with their new ride. Now school is just a bicycle away!! Love you our little one for your thoughtfulness and a large heart filled with love. May you make many more such meaningful memories along your glorious journey!! Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni.” The official Twitter page of Mahesh Babu Foundation also shared the video.

When Sitara's pictures were displayed at Times Square

Earlier this month, Sitara's ad for the jewellery brand was displayed at the Times Square in New York. The 11-year-old as well as both Mahesh and Namrata had shared pictures from the day on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of the Times Square with Sitara's picture on a display, Mahesh had written, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!! @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. The couple also have a 16-year-old son Gautam. Sitara made her acting debut with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata last year.

