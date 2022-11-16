Mahesh Babu’s children pay last respects to grandfather Krishna, Sitara pens note: Weekday lunch will never be the same

Actor Mahesh Babu’s children Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni paid their last respects to their grandfather Krishna on Wednesday. A clip has surfaced on social media in which both Sitara and Gautham walked up to the mortal remains of their grandfather Krishna and placed flowers at his feet. (Also Read | Telugu industry to remain closed on Wednesday, all film-related activities will be canceled to honour late actor Krishna)

In the clip, both Gautham and Sitara were instructed by their mother, former actor Namrata Shirodkar on where to place the flowers. On Tuesday, the 79-year-old veteran actor died after he was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest. Krishna, who was popularly known as Telugu cinema’s first superstar, was the father of actor Mahesh Babu.

Sitara also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note in which she wrote that her grandfather was her hero. In her post, Sitara shared a picture with her grandfather. Sitara, in the old photo, smiled as she leaned towards Krishna. He had his arm around Sitara and smiled for the camera.

While Sitara opted for a white T-shirt and blue pants, Krishna wore a yellow shirt and dark sunglasses. Sitara captioned the post, "Weekday lunch will never be the same again..... You taught me so many valuable things... always made me smile. Now all that's left is my memory of you. You're my hero... I hope I can make you proud someday. I'll miss you so much Thatha garu... (broken heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Telugu industry misses the legend, I'm big fan of Krishna sir miss you sir." "You are always in our hearts #SuperstarKrishna garu," read a comment. "We are soo sad about your grandfather that we lost him, in olden days he was our daring dynamic handsome-looking super hero."

The last rites of Krishna will be performed on Wednesday with full state honours. A prolific actor, Krishna was also a successful director and producer. His sudden death brought the entire Telugu industry to a standstill. Following his father’s death, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata released a statement.

The statement read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again... - THE GHATTAMANENI FAMILY."

