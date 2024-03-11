Rebel trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju’s next is all about campus politics and love

The makers of debutant director Nikesh RS’ Rebel, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, dropped the film’s trailer on Monday. The film’s posters had already piqued the interest of fans, with Dhanush’s support lending it more credence. (Also Read: Malayalam cinema rules 2024: Premalu, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys draw audience back to theatres) Mamitha Baiju and GV Prakash in a still from Rebel

Dhanush releases Rebel trailer

Sharing the trailer for Rebel on X, Dhanush wrote, “Best wishes to dearest @gvprakash and team Rebel. In theatres from March 22nd. (sic)” to which, Prakash replied, “Thank u so much, my dear brother.” Prakash also shared the trailer on his X, writing, “A powerful voice from Tamil and Tamil cinema is here … a true incident … here is the trailer of #Rebel. In theatres from March 22nd..(sic)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The trailer

The 2-minute-17-seconds long trailer shows what the film will be like. Prakash plays Kathiresan, who is from Munnar and belongs to a Tamil family. He heads to Palakkad for higher education and falls for Mamitha’s character. Things take a turn when a fight breaks out between the Tamilians and locals. What starts off as a college fight turns into something more when local politicians and the police get involved. Several incidents show Kathiresan evolving from a shy college student to a rebel leader.

About Rebel

Rebel is directed by Nikesh and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green. The film will mark Mamitha’s debut in Tamil cinema. The actor recently gained fame for starring in the Malayalam film Premalu. Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas and others star in key roles. Prakash also composes the film’s music and background score apart from playing the lead role. Arun Radhakrishnan is the film’s cinematographer, and Vetre Krishnan is the editor.

Upcoming work

Prakash has a massive lineup of films he’s composing for in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, including Vikram’s Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar, Nithiin’s Robin Hood, Suryia’s yet-to-be-titled film and more. He will act in Idimuzhakkam, 13, Kalvan and Dear. Mamitha is yet to announce other projects.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place