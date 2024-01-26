Robinhood title revealed with new teaser: Nithiin plays a thief, who believes he has a right to rob anyone

Director Venky Kudumula and actor Nithiin’s second film’s title was announced by the makers on Friday. Titled Robinhood, the makers also shared a glimpse on Republic Day 2014 that teases what the film will be like. Sharing it, Nithiin wrote on X, “Hello my dear family members, ROBINHOOD is here.” (Also Read: Nithiin calls out Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comment on Trisha: ‘Chauvinism has no place in our society’) Nithiin in a still from Robinhood

Robinhood teaser

Nithiin reveals in the glimpse that he treats all Indians as his brothers and sisters, so he believes he has a right to steal from them. “Desham antha kutumbam naadi, asthulunnollantha naa annadammulu, abharanaleskunnolantha naa akka chellellu. Avasaram koddi valla jebullo chetulu pedithe, family member ani kuda chudakunda naa meeda case lu pedtunaru. (Citizens of this country are my family. The rich are my brothers and sisters. But when I dip into their money in need, they file cases on me.)

Nithiin also dressed up as Santa Claus, driving around looting people and filling his bag with money and gold. While the front of his bike reads, ‘I’m an Indian,’ the back reads, ‘I’m aware that I’m rare.’ We’re also shown that he has a hideout to stash all his stolen goods. While the video only shows him as a notorious thief, the title makes one wonder if this film will be an eat-the-rich story.

The team

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers. Music for the film has been composed by National Award-winner GV Prakash Kumar. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer while Prawin Pudi is the editor and Raam Kumar is the art director. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore play key roles in Robinhood.

Rashmika Mandanna was initially roped in for the project, which would’ve made it her second film with Nithiin and Venky after Bheeshma. But she walked out of the project and the makers are yet to announce rest of the lead cast.

