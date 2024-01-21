Rashmika Mandanna reacts after person who created her deepfake video is arrested, shares message for fans

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has responded after the person who created her deepfake video was arrested. Taking to X, Rashmika expressed her gratitude to the police and also shared a message for her fans. The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the main accused in the case. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda reacts to engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna) Rashmika Mandanna wrote a note on X.

Rashmika thanks police, expresses gratitude

Rashmika wrote, Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO (folded hands emoji) Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me (national flag emoji). Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken! (White heart emoji)."

Who is Eemani Naveen

As per news agency ANI, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Special Cell, Delhi Police arrested Eemani Naveen (24), the alleged mastermind who is said to have created and posted deep fake videos of Rashmika on social media platforms. According to police, the arrested person, a resident of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, is a B-tech graduate from a reputed engineering college in Chennai. Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Unit, Hemant Tiwari said that Naveen used to run a fan page of Rashmika and also created two more fan pages for another two noted celebrities.

How the case unfolded

The police officer said that the 24-year-old got scared after he learned that his videos have courted nationwide controversy. "Later when he realized that it became a national sensation. He also saw tweet from famous film stars against the said deep fake video. He got scared and deleted the said posts from the Instagram Channel and also changed the name of Insta channel. He had also deleted the relevant digital data from his devices," the police officer said.

What happened so far

In November last year, a deepfake AI-generated video of actor Rashmika appeared online, sparking discussions about digital safety. In the clip, a woman resembling Rashmika entered a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

About Rashmika

Fan saw Rashmika last in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa 2. She also has Chaava in the pipeline which is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

