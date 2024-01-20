Vijay Deverakonda reacts to engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘I hear this every year’

Rumours have been rife that actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will get engaged in February. Fans were thrilled, anticipating that the rumoured couple would finally make it official. However, in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay reacted to these rumours in his trademark, laidback style. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reveals she cried after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: ‘I loved it’) Rumours have been afloat that Rashmika and Vijay will get engaged in February

Vijay on marriage

When asked by Lifestyle Asia if he was tying the knot soon or getting engaged to Rashmika, he replied, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married.” He did not however seem to delve more deeply into that, choosing to talk about his work.

He also spoke about his film with Puri Jagannadh, Liger, tanking at the box office and said that he doesn’t think there’s anything he could’ve changed. “It was a script I liked, a director I was very keen to work with and I gave it my everything,” he said, adding, “In hindsight, there could have been things that could have been better about it but there’s nothing that I can change, and I don’t even think about changing it. It was a part of my life; I gave a few years to it, and I moved on.”

Vijay-Rashmika

Vijay and Rashmika shared the screen for two films so far - the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. While the former was a massive hit at the box office, the latter received good reviews and found its own audience. However, more than their on-screen chemistry, it's their off-screen bond that’s often spoken about.

The couple often seem to take vacations, and while they never post pictures together, eagle-eyed fans can often spot similar backgrounds in their pictures. Rashmika also seems to share a close relationship with Vijay’s family. Vijay and Rashmika, however, have maintained that they’re ‘just friends’ and have often shut down questions about their personal life.

Upcoming work

Vijay, who was last seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for Family Star with his Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla. The film will see Mrunal Thakur as his co-star and shooting is currently in progress. Family Star was supposed to release for Sankranthi but release was postponed due to delayed schedules in the US. The filmmakers are now aiming for a summer release.

